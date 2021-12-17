Moscow Exchange changes name to MOEX Group

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's largest bourse, the Moscow Exchange, said on Friday it was rebranding as MOEX Group to better reflect the wider range of services it offers at a time of rapid change across financial markets.

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bourse, the Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, said on Friday it was rebranding as MOEX Group to better reflect the wider range of services it offers at a time of rapid change across financial markets.

"The exchange is now not just an exchange, but a technology company," said Igor Marich, MOEX's managing director for sales and business development, presenting the new branding at an event on Friday.

The exchange has cemented itself as the primary destination for Russian listings in recent years and has helped facilitate a dramatic surge in retail investors. The exchange now has more than 16 million investors, it said.

At least 10 Russian companies are considering IPOs next year, both on MOEX and abroad.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Potter)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters