Moscow Exchange bans short selling of euro instruments

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it imposed a ban on short selling of euro currency and stock instruments, in a further move by Russian authorities are taking to stabilise its shattered markets.

Russian markets took a hit from a range of harsh economic and financial sanctions that the West imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

