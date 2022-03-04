Moscow Exchange bans short selling of euro instruments

Contributor
Moscow Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it imposed a ban on short selling of euro currency and stock instruments, in a further move by Russian authorities are taking to stabilise its shattered markets.

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it imposed a ban on short selling of euro currency and stock instruments, in a further move by Russian authorities are taking to stabilise its shattered markets.

Russian markets took a hit from a range of harsh economic and financial sanctions that the West imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More