Moscow Exchange abruptly halts stock market trading

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, on Tuesday said it had suspended trading on the stock market at 1:58 p.m. Moscow time (1058 GMT), without providing a reason for the disruption.

"The time of the resumption of trading will be announced additionally," the exchange said in a statement.

The bourse provided no further comment on the suspension. Currency and other trading continued uninterrupted.

