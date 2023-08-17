News & Insights

Moscow court arrests U.S. national for 'espionage' -Russian news agencies

August 17, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A Moscow court has arrested U.S. citizen of Russian origin Gene Spector on suspicion of espionage, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

The agencies provided no details of the charges, but according to RIA, in 2022 Spector was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his role in bribing the assistant of ex-Russian Deputy PM Arkadiy Dvorkovich.

The court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials are classified, Interfax reported.

Speaking on CNN, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the administration was still collecting information about the case and had no comment yet. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis) ((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: RUSSIA POLITICS/US ESPIONAGE (UPDATE 1)

