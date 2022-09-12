US Markets
Moscow court accepts Google's Russian unit's bankruptcy application -agencies

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday accepted a bankruptcy application by Google's Russian subsidiary and started initial bankruptcy proceedings, placing the company under supervision, Russian news agencies reported.

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL.O Russian unit filed for bankruptcy this summer after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors. Free services, including search and YouTube, have continued operating.

