Moscow city taps bond market for first time since 2013, raises 35 bln roubles

The City of Moscow raised 35 billion roubles ($467.5 million) in 3-year bonds with a yield of 6.73% on Tuesday, tapping the bond market for the first time since 2013, Moscow Exchange data showed.

Moscow, which has the same ratings as Russia - "BBB" from Fitch and "Baa3" from Moody's - is also considering issuing green bonds after it returned to the idea of borrowing as its finances deteriorated in 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis.

