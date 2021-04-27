Moscow city taps bond market for first time since 2013, raises 35 bln roubles

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - The City of Moscow raised 35 billion roubles ($467.5 million) in 3-year bonds with a yield of 6.73% on Tuesday, tapping the bond market for the first time since 2013, Moscow Exchange data showed.

Moscow, which has the same ratings as Russia - "BBB" from Fitch and "Baa3" from Moody's - is also considering issuing green bonds after it returned to the idea of borrowing as its finances deteriorated in 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 74.8720 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt; Editing by Dan Grebler)

