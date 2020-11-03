Moscow city eyes borrowing $5 bln in 2021 as coronavirus takes toll

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moscow city plans to borrow 396 billion roubles ($4.98 billion) in 2021 to plug holes in the budget amid the COVID-19 crisis, tapping the debt market for the first time in more than seven years, documents showed on Tuesday.

Moscow's finances took a hit this year from the coronavirus pandemic that lead to lockdowns, which suffocated business activity and put Russia's largest city it at risk of posting a more than six-fold increase in budget deficit.

A draft budget filed to the city's parliament showed Moscow, which has 30 billion roubles in outstanding debt, was planning to issue rouble-denominated bonds next year for the first time since late 2013.

Moscow, the city of more than 12 million people, also plans to borrow 178.5 billion roubles in 2022 and 44.1 billion roubles in 2023.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said that the city's budget will face the bulk of problems in 2021, living through 2020 with the help of previously accumulated resources.

It was not immediately clear who would be the main buyers of Moscow's bonds.

Russian sovereign treasury bonds, or OFZs, are popular among foreign investors thanks to their yields that, after numerous rate cuts by the central bank, are still higher than many of its peers can offer.

Moscow has an investment grade ratings of BBB from Fitch Ratings and Baa3 rating from Moody's, both with stable outlook.

($1 = 79.5275 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

