News & Insights

US Markets

Moscow adds 56 more Canadians to sanctions list - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 22, 2024 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Russia has banned 56 Canadian citizens from the country, the Moscow Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said those on the list were actively involved "in the campaign to praise Hitler's accomplices from the OUN-UPA and the Galicia Division ... and heads of companies who are involved in the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as active participants in the Russophobic campaign fanned by the (Canadian) authorities".

The OUN-UPA was a Ukrainian nationalist force that fought against Soviet rule during the German invasion of the Soviet Union in World War Two, while the Galicia Division was a largely Ukrainian volunteer force recruited by the German Nazi party's Waffen SS corps to fight the Soviet Red Army.

According to the ministry, there are now almost 1,600 people on the list of Canadians who have been banned from entering Russia.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.