Moschino's new creative director Davide Renne dies aged 46

November 10, 2023 — 11:22 am EST

Adds age

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moschino's newly-appointed creative director Davide Renne has died, Italian fashion group Aeffe AEF.MI said in a statement on Friday.

Renne, Gucci's former head designer for womenswear, took on the role at Moschino on Nov. 1.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can't believe what happened," Aeffe CEO Massimo Ferretti said.

Renne, 46, was expected to debut his first collection for Moschino at the Milan Fashion Week in February.

