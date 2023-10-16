Moschino names former Gucci designer Renne creative director

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Aeffe AEF.MI said on Monday that former Gucci's head designer of womenswear Davide Renne would be the new creative director of its Moschino brand starting on Nov. 1.

Renne will take the place of Jeremy Scott, who stepped down after a decade as Moschino's creative director, the group said. He will oversee the women's and men's lines and accessories for Moschino, known for its quirky designs and bold colours.

Renne will make his debut during February's 2024 Milan Fashion Week with the Fall/Winter 24-25 collection.

"We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moschino," Aeffe executive chairman Massimo Ferretti said in a statement.

Shares in Aeffe, which also owns the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands, were up 2.1% in morning trading.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Bernadette Baum)

