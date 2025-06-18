Mosaicx Unveils Enhanced Engage Platform and Receives CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award at Customer Contact Week 2025

Mosaicx unveiled its updated Engage platform at CCW, earning a gender equity award and highlighting its commitment to innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

Mosaicx, a prominent player in AI-powered customer experience solutions, made a significant impact at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas by launching an update to its intelligent virtual agent platform, Engage. The company was also recognized as CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity, highlighting its commitment to innovation and an inclusive workplace culture. Rebecca Jones, COO of WestCX, participated in a panel discussion at the event, sharing insights on fostering an empowering work environment. The newly unveiled Engage platform emphasizes adaptive, voice-led interactions and promises improved customer retention, lower operational costs, and quicker results for enterprises. Mosaicx continues to focus on delivering AI-driven solutions across industries such as healthcare and finance, with the Engage platform set to be available in Q3 2025.

Potential Positives

Mosaicx unveiled a significant update to its flagship intelligent virtual agent platform, Engage, which has garnered strong enthusiasm from industry leaders for its advanced capabilities.

The company was recognized as CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity, highlighting its commitment to an inclusive and empowering workplace culture.

The Engage platform is positioned to deliver faster time to value, lower operational costs, and improved customer retention, indicating potential positive impacts on client satisfaction and business performance.

The product launch and award recognition align with Mosaicx’s strategic priorities of innovation and measurable outcomes, reinforcing its leadership in the AI-powered customer experience sector.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive reception at CCW, the press release does not provide specific metrics or data regarding the success of the Engage platform or the impact of the recognition received, which may leave stakeholders questioning the tangible benefits of these developments.

The announcement of the Engage platform's availability in Q3 2025 suggests a lengthy wait for potential customers, which could hinder the company's competitiveness in the fast-evolving AI customer experience market.

While the company emphasizes innovation and customer outcomes, the reliance on external funding from Apollo Global Management could raise concerns about financial stability and long-term independence.

FAQ

What updates were announced for the Engage platform?

Mosaicx unveiled a significant update to its intelligent virtual agent platform, Engage, enhancing its AI-native features for better customer interaction.

What recognition did Mosaicx receive at CCW 2025?

Mosaicx was honored as CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala, highlighting its commitment to an inclusive culture.

When will the new Engage platform be available?

The new Engage platform is scheduled to be generally available in Q3 2025.

What industries does Mosaicx serve?

Mosaicx serves clients across healthcare, financial services, and retail, offering scalable AI-powered solutions for customer engagement.

Who is the chief operating officer of WestCX?

Rebecca Jones is the chief operating officer of WestCX and represented Mosaicx at the CCW panel on inclusivity and workplace empowerment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mosaicx





, a leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions and part of WestCX under the West Technology Group portfolio, made a major impact at this year’s Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas. The company unveiled a significant update to its flagship intelligent virtual agent platform, Engage, and was honored as CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala.





The award underscores Mosaicx’ dual commitment to innovation and culture. As a CCWomen honoree, Rebecca Jones, chief operating officer of WestCX, participated in the “



Powerhouses of Customer Contact: Meet the Game-Changers of CCWomen



” panel, where she shared insights into Mosaicx’ approach to building an inclusive and empowering workplace.





“CCW was a defining moment for Mosaicx, from the overwhelming response for our next-generation Engage platform to the recognition of our inclusive culture,” said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX. “We’re energized by the momentum we’re building and remain focused on delivering innovation with impact.”





At the conference, Mosaicx showcased its reimagined Engage platform: an AI-native, omnichannel virtual agent solution built for the modern enterprise. The platform drew strong enthusiasm from industry leaders for its ability to move beyond rigid, intent-based workflows and enable adaptive, voice-led, and personalized interactions. Engage is designed to deliver faster time to value, lower operational costs, and improved customer retention, while fostering more natural, empathetic conversations.





The product launch and award recognition reflect Mosaicx’ strategic priorities: leading with breakthrough technology, delivering measurable customer outcomes, and cultivating a high-performing, inclusive culture. The company continues to serve clients across healthcare, financial services, and retail with scalable AI-powered solutions that automate, inform, and connect.





The new Engage platform will be generally available in Q3 2025. To learn more, visit





www.mosaicx.com





.







About Mosaicx











Mosaicx is an AI-native platform that uses machine learning and agentic AI to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its next-generation customer engagement technology enables intelligent and adaptive self-service interactions across voice, SMS, email and web chat channels, creating positive and human-like interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx brings over 30 years of experience delivering enterprise CX solutions and is part of WestCX, within West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).











Media Contact











Megan Nielson





Communiqué PR









mosaicxpr@communiquepr.com









206-282-4923 ext. 233



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.