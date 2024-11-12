Mosaic's Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates on Lower Prices

The Mosaic Company MOS reported a profit of $122.2 million or 38 cents per share for third-quarter 2024. This compares favorably with a loss of $4.2 million or a penny per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 34 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents.



Net sales declined nearly 20.8% year over year to $2,810.9 million in the quarter. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,284.3 million. Lower selling prices primarily caused the downside.

The Mosaic Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Mosaic Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Mosaic Company Quote

MOS’ Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Potash segment were $526 million in the reported quarter, down around 26.9% from $720 million in the prior-year quarter. Sales volumes totaled 2 million tons, down 9.1% year over year. The figure was higher than our estimate of 1.968 million tons. The segment’s gross margin declined to $61 per ton from $95 per ton in the year-ago quarter.



The Phosphate division’s net sales were $1 billion, flat year over year. Sales volumes in the segment totaled 1.5 million tons, down 11%. It missed our estimate of 1.634 million tons. The gross margin in the quarter was $96 per ton, up from $53 per ton in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment were around $1.4 billion in the quarter, down 17.6% year over year. Sales volume decreased 6.4% to 2.9 million tons, missing our estimate of 3.147 million. The gross margin in the quarter was $44 per ton, up from $35 per ton in the prior-year quarter.

MOS’ Financials

At the end of the quarter, Mosaic had cash and cash equivalents of $301.6 million, down 48.9% year over year. Long-term debt was $3,197.4 million, up 33.1% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities declined nearly 51.7% to $312.9 million in the reported quarter.

MOS’ Outlook

The company projects total capital expenditures for 2024 in the band of $1.1-$1.2 billion. Selling, general & administrative expenses are projected to be $500-$530 million. The company expects net interest expense to be $160-$180 million.

MOS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic have lost 18.8% in the past year compared with an 10.3% decline of the industry.



MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



