Mosaic's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $248,932, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $231,013.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.75 to $32.25 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mosaic's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mosaic's significant trades, within a strike price range of $24.75 to $32.25, over the past month.

Mosaic 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.95 $2.67 $2.85 $30.00 $179.5K 1.0K 0 MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.82 $1.78 $1.78 $29.75 $80.4K 1.4K 1 MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.18 $1.14 $1.14 $32.25 $49.4K 1.5K 0 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $24.75 $47.3K 1.8K 0 MOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.49 $1.46 $1.46 $24.75 $36.0K 9.5K 0

About Mosaic

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosiac Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

Present Market Standing of Mosaic Currently trading with a volume of 1,987,230, the MOS's price is up by 0.31%, now at $27.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Mosaic

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Underweight rating for Mosaic, targeting a price of $28.

