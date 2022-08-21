Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.15 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

Mosaic's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Mosaic's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 40.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 5.8%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:MOS Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Mosaic has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Mosaic has impressed us by growing EPS at 86% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Mosaic's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Mosaic that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.