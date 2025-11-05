Mosaic's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3, Up Y/Y

The Mosaic Company MOS reported earnings of $1.29 per share for the third quarter of 2025, up from 38 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.04, up from 34 cents a year ago. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents.



Net sales rose nearly 23% year over year to $3,452.1 million in the quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,438.5 million.

MOS’ Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Potash segment were $695 million in the reported quarter, up around 32% from the prior-year quarter. Sales volume totaled 2.3 million tons, up from 2 million tons a year ago. The figure missed our estimate of 2.4 million tons. The segment’s gross margin rose to $104 per ton from $61 per ton in the year-ago quarter. The average MOP selling price increased to $271 per ton from $215 per ton.



The Phosphate division’s net sales were $1.3 billion, up from $1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Sales volume in the segment totaled 1.6 million tons, up from 1.5 million tons last year. The figure was below our estimate of 2 million tons. The gross margin in the quarter was $92 per ton, down from $96 per ton. The average DAP selling price rose to $714 per ton from $569 per ton a year ago.



Net sales in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment were $1.6 billion in the quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year ago. Sales volume in the quarter was 2.8 million tons, down modestly from 2.9 million tons in the prior-year quarter. The figure lagged our estimate of 2.9 million tons. The gross margin in the quarter was $65 per ton, up from $44 per ton in the prior-year quarter.

MOS’ Financials

At the end of the quarter, Mosaic had cash and cash equivalents of $153.3 million, down 46% from the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $3,372 million, up around 1% sequentially.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $228.5 million in the reported quarter.

MOS’ Outlook

Mosaic expects potash sales volumes for the fourth quarter to be between 2.3 and 2.6 million tons, with realized mine gate MOP prices projected in the range of $270-$280 per ton.



Phosphate sales volumes are forecast to be 1.7-1.9 million tons for the fourth quarter. DAP prices on an FOB basis are expected to be in the band of $700-$730 per ton.



Mosaic Fertilizantes sales volumes are projected to be modestly below the third quarter due to normal seasonality.



For full-year 2025, the company expects phosphate production volumes to range between 6.3 million and 6.5 million tons, while potash production is projected at 9.1 million to 9.4 million tons. Mosaic Fertilizantes sales volumes are anticipated to be in the 9.4-9.6-million-ton range.

MOS’ Price Performance

Mosaic’s shares gained 0.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 6.8% rise.



MOS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



