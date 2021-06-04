Mosaic to fire up idled Saskatchewan mine, close two mine shafts early

Adds industry background, costs, production forecast

June 4 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co MOS.N said on Friday it will resume production at its idled Colonsay potash mine in Saskatchewan to offset the hit from earlier-than-expected closures of two mine shafts in the Canadian province.

The K1 and K2 mine shafts in the town of Esterhazy have been prone to flooding, forcing it to continuously pump out salty water. The company is building a new shaft, K3, to eliminate the issue and associated costs.

During the expected transition period of July 2021 to March 2022, the company anticipates a 1-million-tonne hit to potash production.

However, Mosaic forecasts its annualized potash production to increase by 2 million tonnes by March 2022 from 2020 levels, as its Esterhazy K3 mine ramps up to full capacity and Colonsay returns to service.

The company had indefinitely idled Colonsay in January last year, blaming weak North America demand that left it with excess inventory and production capacity.

"This restart will offset a portion of the production lost by the early closure of the K1 and K2 shafts at Esterhazy, and position the company to take advantage of the expected strong potash markets in 2022 and beyond," Mosaic said in a statement.

For the second quarter this year, Mosaic expects to record costs of $20 million to $25 million in brine management cash expenses and $80 million to $100 million related to writedowns for the remaining assets at K1 and K1.

