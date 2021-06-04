Mosaic to close two Saskatchewan mines, resumes production at another

June 4 (Reuters) - Fertiliser producer Mosaic Company MOS.N said on Friday that it is immediately closing its K1 and K2 potash mine shafts at Esterhaz, Saskatchewan, and will resume production at its Colonsay potash mine in the province to partly offset the closures.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

