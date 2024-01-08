Mosaic sees Brazil fertilizer demand at 46 mln tons in 2024

Adds comments from executive in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mosaic MOS.N expects the total demand for fertilizer in Brazil to reach 46 million metric tons this year, backed by optimism with the country's second corn crop as rains return to some producing regions, an executive said on Monday.

The figure would be above the record 45.8 million tons registered in 2021, as well as the 45 million tons estimated for last year.

"We're going for a record in 2024," said the fertilizer producer's country manager in Brazil, Eduardo de Souza Monteiro, in an interview.

He explained that the mood of corn producers has improved as some rain returns to producing areas in the country, like the midwest and in the Matopiba region.

Analysts had estimated a smaller planting area of the country's second corn crop after a lack of adequate rainfall and intense heat delayed soybean planting in parts of the country.

"I don't see any reason for the 5% to 10% reduction in the second corn crop planted area, which had been estimated, to materialize," he said.

Planting a larger corn crop in a larger area than projected would also raise demand for fertilizers.

