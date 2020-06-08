Mosaic Repays $400M Drawn From Revolving Credit Facility

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced that it has repaid $400 million drawn from its revolving credit facility in March. After the repayment, Mosaic stated that it has roughly $3 billion in liquidity, including around $1 billion in cash and $2 billion in unutilized committed revolving credit capacity.

The company also stated that it originally accessed its credit line to build its cash balance to nearly $1 billion due to uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Considering its business performance to date as well as the impact of some cash management activities, Mosaic noted that it is now able to fully repay the outstanding balance under its revolver while keeping a solid liquidity position.

Shares of Mosaic have lost 36.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.3% decline.

On its first earnings call, Mosaic stated that it expects depreciation, depletion and amortization of $910-$920 million for 2020. Moreover, it anticipates net interest expenses of $180-$190 million for 2020.

Also, the company anticipates capital expenditures of nearly $1.2 billion for 2020.

Mosaic also expects to receive cash proceeds of up to $170 million from tax refunds and unwinding of an interest rate swap in 2020. The company also noted that it expects to achieve $50 million in Mosaic Fertilizantes' transformational savings for 2020.

