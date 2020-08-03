Mosaic Q2 Adj. EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Mosaic Company (MOS) reported adjusted profit per share of $0.11 for the second quarter of 2020. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased year-on-year to $383 million from $360 million.

Second quarter net sales declined to $2.05 billion from $2.18 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Mosaic's total cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, were $1.1 billion compared with $402 million a year ago, and net debt decreased to $4.1 billion at the end of the quarter, from $4.5 billion at March 31, 2020.

Shares of Mosaic Company were up 7% after hours.

