Mosaic put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Mosaic (MOS) with 1,267 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 27.5 puts and Nov-24 28 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 950 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.84, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

