Mosaic put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Mosaic (MOS) with 1,425 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are Jun-25 20 puts and Jun-25 22.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 610 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.43, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.