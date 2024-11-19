Mosaic price target raised to $32 from $30 at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Mosaic (MOS) to $32 from $30 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Mosaic’s Q3 results included both sales and adjusted EBITDA below consensus, driven by lower than expected results in the potash and fertilizer segments, partly offset by a strong beat in the phosphate segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.