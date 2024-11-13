Mosaic price target raised to $29 from $28 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Mosaic (MOS) to $29 from $28 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says phosphate prices remained elevated and affordability has deteriorated, but there is nothing on the near-term horizon that should change the current tight supply/demand dynamics. A lack of earnings growth and limited prospects for higher fertilizer prices will continue to weigh on Mosaic’s sentiment and valuation multiples, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MOS:
- Mosaic Co Announces CFO Transition and Appointment
- Mosaic Company Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Earnings
- Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Mosaic names Siani Pires next CFO with Clint Freeland retiring
- Morning Movers: Shopify surges and Shift4 sinks following Q3 results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.