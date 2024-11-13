News & Insights

Mosaic price target raised to $29 from $28 at Mizuho

November 13, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Mosaic (MOS) to $29 from $28 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says phosphate prices remained elevated and affordability has deteriorated, but there is nothing on the near-term horizon that should change the current tight supply/demand dynamics. A lack of earnings growth and limited prospects for higher fertilizer prices will continue to weigh on Mosaic’s sentiment and valuation multiples, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks mentioned

MOS

