Mosaic price target lowered to $34 from $38 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Mosaic (MOS) to $34 from $38 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm continues to believe Mosaic offers the best value in the fertilizer space as Scotiabank waits for Brazil to recover and the potash market to tighten, the analyst tells investors.

