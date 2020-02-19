Commodities

Mosaic posts loss on charges as well as low volumes and prices

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took more than $1 billion in charges and as phosphate margins were squeezed by lower volumes as well as prices.

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co MOS.N reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took more than $1 billion in charges and as phosphate margins were squeezed by lower volumes as well as prices.

Net loss attributable to Mosaic was $921 million, or $2.43 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $112.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 29 cents per share.

The company, which mines and processes phosphate and potash minerals into crop nutrients, said net sales fell 17.6% to $2.08 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

Feb 7, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular