Mosaic posts higher second-quarter profits

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co MOS.N posted higher second-quarter profit on Monday as a global fertilizer shortage drove up prices of crop nutrients.

Net earnings attributable to the world's fourth-biggest fertilizer producer more than doubled to $1.04 billion, or $2.85 a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $437.2 million, or $1.14 per share, a year ago.

