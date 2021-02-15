Mosaic (MOS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Mosaic Company MOS is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17, after the closing bell.

Mosaic’s quarterly results are likely to reflect the benefits of higher prices and demand for phosphate and potash.

Shares of Mosaic have gained 56.1% in the past year compared with 50.7% rise of the industry.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mosaic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Mosaic is +8.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 24 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mosaic’s fourth-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $2,303 million, which calls for an increase of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Phosphates segment is currently pegged at $857 million, which calls for an increase of 22.8% year over year.

Moreover, the consensus mark for net sales in the Potash segment is currently pegged at $410 million, which suggests an increase of 3.8% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment is currently pegged at $819 million, which calls for a decline of 5.2% year over year.

What to Expect in Q4

Mosaic released monthly sales volume figures for its segments.

In the Potash unit, it recorded sales volume of 855,000 tons in October and 746,000 tons in November. On a year-over-year basis, sales volumes for October and August rose around 40.9% and 109.6%, respectively.

In Phosphates, the company reported 712,000 tons in October and 719,000 tons in November. On a year-over-year basis, sales volumes for October and November mark a rise of 19.7% and 39.1%, respectively.

In the Mosaic Fertilizantes unit, sales volumes were 818,000 tons in October and 694,000 tons in November. On a year-over-year basis, the sales volumes for October fell 7.9% and increased for November by 7.8%, respectively.

Other Factors at Play

Mosaic is likely to have benefited from higher demand across its markets and increased prices in the quarter to be reported. It is expected to have benefited from higher sales volumes in the Phosphates and Potash units in the quarter.

In third-quarter 2020 earnings call, the company stated that it is seeing good demand going forward and into 2021. It also witnessed price increases in October and November. Mosaic stated that it is seeing strong demand in all of its markets and expects to have relatively good sales through the fourth quarter.

The Mosaic Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Mosaic Company price-eps-surprise | The Mosaic Company Quote

