Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $35.09, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 0.97% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.22 billion, down 40.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $13.41 billion, which would represent changes of -59.22% and -29.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% lower. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.29, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

