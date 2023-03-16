Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $44.55, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 9.83% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.34 billion, down 14.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.55 per share and revenue of $15.13 billion, which would represent changes of -31.43% and -20.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.81% lower. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.21.

Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.