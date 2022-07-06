Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $44.46, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 22.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 25.75% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $3.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 236.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.64 billion, up 101.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.60 per share and revenue of $21.53 billion, which would represent changes of +169.84% and +74.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.07% lower within the past month. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.36.

Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

