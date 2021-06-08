Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $35.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 1.15% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MOS to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 754.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.94 billion, up 43.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +275.29% and +30.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher within the past month. MOS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MOS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

