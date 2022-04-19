Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $77.98, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 16.3% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 328.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.11 billion, up 78.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.27 per share and revenue of $19.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +143.45% and +57.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.22% higher. Mosaic is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Mosaic has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.43, so we one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.