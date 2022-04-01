Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $65.88, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 19.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Mosaic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 242.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.16 billion, up 81.31% from the year-ago period.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $18.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +125% and +52.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.4% higher within the past month. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.09, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

