Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $39.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 245.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.83 billion, up 55.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% higher. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.29, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.