Mosaic (MOS) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $53.50, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 5.14% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Mosaic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $3.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 174.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.36 billion, up 86.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.62 per share and revenue of $21.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +170.24% and +72.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.43, so we one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The Mosaic Company (MOS): Free Stock Analysis Report



