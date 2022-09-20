Mosaic (MOS) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $54.31, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 0.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Mosaic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $3.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 174.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.36 billion, up 86.04% from the year-ago period.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.62 per share and revenue of $21.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +170.24% and +72.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.4, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.