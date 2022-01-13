Mosaic (MOS) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $41.61, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 15.2% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 247.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.84 billion, up 56.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.33% higher. Mosaic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.19, so we one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.