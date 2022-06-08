Mosaic (MOS) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $56.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 0.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $4.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 248.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.81 billion, up 107.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.90 per share and revenue of $21.99 billion, which would represent changes of +175.79% and +77.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.75% higher within the past month. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Mosaic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.45, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.