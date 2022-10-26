Mosaic (MOS) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $53.34, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 10.71% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $3.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 160.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.01 billion, up 75.81% from the year-ago period.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.15 per share and revenue of $20.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +160.91% and +69.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% lower within the past month. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.39.

Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



