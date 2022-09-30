Mosaic (MOS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $48.33, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 8.42% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $3.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 172.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.21 billion, up 81.54% from the year-ago period.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.46 per share and revenue of $21.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +167.06% and +71.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% lower within the past month. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.05, so we one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



