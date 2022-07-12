Mosaic (MOS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $44.87, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 12.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 22.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.94, up 236.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.64 billion, up 101.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.60 per share and revenue of $21.53 billion, which would represent changes of +169.84% and +74.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% lower. Mosaic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.4, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

