Mosaic (MOS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $35.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.

Shares of the fertilizer maker have depreciated by 0.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Mosaic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.89, signifying a 48.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.09 billion, indicating a 30.98% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Mosaic is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.16 of its industry.

One should further note that MOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Fertilizers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.