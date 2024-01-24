Mosaic (MOS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Mosaic (MOS) standing at $31.96, reflecting a -0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 11.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Mosaic in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, down 52.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.01 billion, down 32.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Mosaic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Currently, Mosaic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Mosaic is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.11, so one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Fertilizers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.44.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

