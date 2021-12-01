Mosaic (MOS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.96, changing hands as low as $33.82 per share. Mosaic Co shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.01 per share, with $43.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.91. The MOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.