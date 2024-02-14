Mosaic (MOS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $29.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Mosaic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 21, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 52.87% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.01 billion, showing a 32.84% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Mosaic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.52 of its industry.

It's also important to note that MOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.