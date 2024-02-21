Mosaic (MOS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Mosaic (MOS) reported $3.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion, representing a surprise of +4.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,582 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,669 KTon.

: 1,582 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,669 KTon. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,577 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,500.53 KTon.

: 2,577 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,500.53 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,158 KTon compared to the 2,431.48 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,158 KTon compared to the 2,431.48 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock : 77 $/Ton versus 74.25 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 77 $/Ton versus 74.25 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur : 152 $/Ton compared to the 152.02 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 152 $/Ton compared to the 152.02 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $552 versus $553.77 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $552 versus $553.77 estimated by four analysts on average. Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia : 366 $/Ton versus 271.22 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 366 $/Ton versus 271.22 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $658 versus $565.20 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $658 versus $565.20 estimated by four analysts on average. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance products : 741 KTon compared to the 717.8 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 741 KTon compared to the 717.8 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Net sales- Phosphates : $1.07 billion versus $986.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $986.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change. Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.6%.

: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.6%. Net sales- Potash: $758 million compared to the $660.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.

Shares of Mosaic have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

