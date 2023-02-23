Mosaic (MOS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Mosaic (MOS) reported revenue of $4.48 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.74, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion, representing a surprise of +4.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Sales volume in tons - Potash : 1863 KTon compared to the 2104.81 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1863 KTon compared to the 2104.81 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates -Total finished product tonnes : 1571 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1791.06 KTon.

: 1571 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1791.06 KTon. Realized costs -Phosphates Seg- Sulfur Per long ton : 348 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 398.86 $/Ton.

: 348 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 398.86 $/Ton. Realized costs -Phosphates Seg- Blended rock Per Metric tonne : 78 $/Ton versus 67 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 78 $/Ton versus 67 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Average finished product selling price (destination)- Phosphates Segment : $794 compared to the $841.17 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $794 compared to the $841.17 average estimate based on three analysts. Average finished product selling price (destination)-Potash : $610 versus $636.88 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $610 versus $636.88 estimated by three analysts on average. Phosphates - Sales volumes -DAP/MAP : 844 KTon compared to the 935.67 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 844 KTon compared to the 935.67 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Realized costs -Phosphates Seg- Ammonia Per Metric tonne : 653 $/Ton versus 613.99 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 653 $/Ton versus 613.99 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales-Phosphates : $1.31 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Net sales-Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%. Net sales-Corporate Eliminations and Other : $125 million versus -$157.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -319.3% change.

: $125 million versus -$157.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -319.3% change. Net sales-Potash: $1.14 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Mosaic here>>>



Shares of Mosaic have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

