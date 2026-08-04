Mosaic (MOS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Mosaic (MOS) reported $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +44.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,520.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,073.15 KTon.

: 1,520.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,073.15 KTon. Potash - Average finished product selling price : $280.00 compared to the $283.48 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $280.00 compared to the $283.48 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,406.00 KTon versus 1,566.53 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,406.00 KTon versus 1,566.53 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,019.00 KTon versus 2,066.18 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,019.00 KTon versus 2,066.18 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price : $585.00 compared to the $652.70 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $585.00 compared to the $652.70 average estimate based on three analysts. Phosphates - Average finished product selling price : $754.00 versus $797.91 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $754.00 versus $797.91 estimated by three analysts on average. Phosphates - Sales volumes - DAP/MAP : 777.00 KTon versus 784.06 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 777.00 KTon versus 784.06 KTon estimated by two analysts on average. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance & other products : 513.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 771.68 KTon.

: 513.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 771.68 KTon. Net Sales- Phosphates : $1.25 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Net Sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.03 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.

: $1.03 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change. Net Sales- Potash : $650 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $603.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $650 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $603.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Net Sales- Corporate and Other: $-106 million versus $-38.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +100% change.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Mosaic here>>>

Shares of Mosaic have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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