Mosaic (MOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Mosaic (MOS) reported revenue of $2.82 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion, representing a surprise of -3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $249 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $242.70.

: $249 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $242.70. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,622 KTon versus 1,647.52 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,622 KTon versus 1,647.52 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,239 KTon versus 2,286.8 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,239 KTon versus 2,286.8 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,240 KTon compared to the 2,185.55 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,240 KTon compared to the 2,185.55 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock : 87 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83 $/Ton.

: 87 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83 $/Ton. Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur : 127 $/Ton versus 126.34 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 127 $/Ton versus 126.34 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $486 versus $552.56 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $486 versus $552.56 estimated by four analysts on average. Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia : 435 $/Ton compared to the 392.42 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 435 $/Ton compared to the 392.42 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Phosphates : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Net Sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.09 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.

: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year. Net Sales- Corporate and Other : $6 million versus $43.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $6 million versus $43.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Sales- Potash: $557 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $551.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%.

Shares of Mosaic have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.